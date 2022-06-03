Fantastic Negrito is one of the most original and successful performers to emerge from the Bay Area over the last decade. A musician, a storyteller and a carrier of our region’s Black musical traditions, he began performing on the streets of Oakland. Now he’s won 3 Grammys and he’s got a new album coming out today. Alexis, Mina Kim and some lucky KQED Live fans, got to hear a preview of that album a few months back, and we’re excited to finally be able to share Fantastic Negrito’s electric performance with you.
Fantastic Negrito Shares New Album and Ancestral Stories with KQED Live
Fantastic Negrito, winner of Best Contemporary Blues Album for 'Please Don't Be Dead', poses in the press room during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Guests:
Fantastic Negrito, Oakland-based musician, New album is White Jesus Black Problems
