KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Psychedelic Compound

The pandemic has left many health workers burned out and feeling numb. Now, a researcher thinks a psychedelic compound could be the answer. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Psychedelic Compound

The pandemic has left many health workers burned out and feeling numb. Now, a researcher thinks a psychedelic compound could be the answer. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

'Dollars for Life' Plots Rise of Anti-Abortion Extremism Within the GOP

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Rally, protestor with t-shirt supporting, Gramercy Park, New York City.  (Photo by: Joan Slatkin/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Oklahoma last week became the first state to ban almost all abortions from the moment of conception, and at least 20 more are poised to outlaw or severely restrict the procedure if, as widely expected, the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade this month. How did we get to this point? That’s the question legal historian Mary Ziegler seeks to untangle in her new book “Dollars for Life: The Anti-Abortion Movement and the Fall of the Republican Establishment.” We’ll talk to Ziegler about the ebb and flow of U.S. popular sentiment about abortion and the ways extremist abortion foes joined forces with -- and ultimately co-opted -- the GOP.

Guests:

Mary Ziegler, professor of law, UC Davis - Her new book is "Dollars for Life: The Anti-Abortion Movement and the Fall of the Republican Establishment"

Sponsored