As teachers process the horror of the Uvalde shootings, they’re also managing concerns about safety in their own workplaces and supporting and protecting students worried about gun violence. And that’s all on top of two years working under the stresses of the pandemic. We’ll talk to teachers across California about how they’re coping in the wake of Uvalde — inside the classroom and out.
In the Aftermath of Uvalde, Teachers Share Their Reflections
Guests:
Darryl McKellar, high school English instructor, Los Angeles Unified School District
Haydee Rodriguez, high school history and English teacher, Imperial County
Sarah Abraham, kindergarten teacher, Richmond, CA
Alfredo Serrato, seventh grade math teacher, Los Angeles Unified School District
