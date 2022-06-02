KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmMarketplace

Inside the Metaverse

Companies like Disney, Microsoft and Facebook parent-company Meta want to take consumers to the digital world of the metaverse. But why? A trip inside to see firsthand.see more
Forum

In the Aftermath of Uvalde, Teachers Share Their Reflections

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Teacher Using Interactive Whiteboard During Lesson Having A Discussion With Students (iStock)

As teachers process the horror of the Uvalde shootings, they’re also managing concerns about safety in their own workplaces and supporting and protecting students worried about gun violence. And that’s all on top of two years working under the stresses of the pandemic. We’ll talk to teachers across California about how they’re coping in the wake of Uvalde — inside the classroom and out.

Guests:

Darryl McKellar, high school English instructor, Los Angeles Unified School District

Haydee Rodriguez, high school history and English teacher, Imperial County

Sarah Abraham, kindergarten teacher, Richmond, CA

Alfredo Serrato, seventh grade math teacher, Los Angeles Unified School District

