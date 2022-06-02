Summer is the perfect time to hop in the car for a day trip, and while there’s nothing wrong with stopping at In-N-Out on 580, with a little planning, you can find something unexpected and delightful as you hit the road. As part of our regular segment on Bay Area food cultures, KQED food editor Luke Tsai joins us with his suggestions for how to plan your excursion to include delicious stops along the way. What’s your favorite roadside stop or dining destination?
Daytripping Food Destinations and Favorite Road Stops Along the Way
Creative billboard advertisement with message in neon lights. (Artur Debat via Getty Images)
Guests:
Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED
Jim Cochran, founder, Swanton Berry Farms - Swanton is located in Davenport, California near Santa Cruz and is the first certified organic strawberry farm in California
Sponsored