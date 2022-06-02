KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmMarketplace

Inside the Metaverse

Companies like Disney, Microsoft and Facebook parent-company Meta want to take consumers to the digital world of the metaverse. But why? A trip inside to see firsthand.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmMarketplace

Inside the Metaverse

Companies like Disney, Microsoft and Facebook parent-company Meta want to take consumers to the digital world of the metaverse. But why? A trip inside to see firsthand.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Daytripping Food Destinations and Favorite Road Stops Along the Way

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Creative billboard advertisement with message in neon lights. (Artur Debat via Getty Images)

Summer is the perfect time to hop in the car for a day trip, and while there’s nothing wrong with stopping at In-N-Out on 580, with a little planning, you can find something unexpected and delightful as you hit the road. As part of our regular segment on Bay Area food cultures, KQED food editor Luke Tsai joins us with his suggestions for how to plan your excursion to include delicious stops along the way. What’s your favorite roadside stop or dining destination?

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

Jim Cochran, founder, Swanton Berry Farms - Swanton is located in Davenport, California near Santa Cruz and is the first certified organic strawberry farm in California

Sponsored