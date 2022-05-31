To Reduce Gun Violence, Advocates are Using Public Health Strategies

Gun rights activists, including the group Youth Over Guns, participate in a rally in Foley Square to demand an end to gun violence on May 26, 2022 in New York City.

What if some of the same public health strategies used to manage a pandemic could be marshaled to stem gun violence? As legislative solutions falter and firearm sales continue to increase, gun violence prevention advocates are looking to public health approaches that include systematic data collection, individual and community-level risk assessments and evidence-based prevention measures. We’ll look at what it means to treat gun violence as a public health emergency -- and the community organizations doing that work in California.

Guests:

Garen Wintemute , director, Violence Prevention Research Program at U.C. Davis. He also practices and teaches emergency medicine at the UC Davis School of Medicine.

Aquil Basheer , founder and executive director, Brotherhood Unified for Independent Leadership Through Discipline Program (BUILD)

Nina Carter , violence interrupter, Youth ALIVE!