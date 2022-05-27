KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

Deep Dive Into LA Politics

We delve into Los Angeles politics, as the state’s largest city looks to choose a new mayor and decide whether to replace its sheriff and district attorney. Join Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer for a deep dive into the wild world of L.A. politics. Plus, an update on Gov. Newsom’s plan to treat the state’s most severely mentally ill residents.see more
Forum

Phil Klay on the Invisibility of Endless War

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Phil Klay (Hannah Dunphy)

“War remains a large part of who we are as Americans,” writes Phil Klay, who notes that almost a sixth of our federal budget goes to defense, supporting a military that now wages counterterrorism campaigns in 85 countries. But those overseas wars are invisible to most Americans because they’re fought by so few and because of political and strategic choices that shield them from public view. We’ll talk to Klay, an award-winning fiction writer and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, about the chasm between the military and civilian experience and what our wars say about us as Americans.

Guests:

Phil Klay, author, "Uncertain Ground: Citizenship in an Age of Endless, Invisible War," "Redeployment"; veteran, U.S. Marine Corps

