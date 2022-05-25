President Biden is weighing proposals to cancel some student loan debt, which in the aggregate totals more than $1.7 trillion – a record high figure that outpaces the nation’s collective credit card debt. We’ll talk about who’s most likely to shoulder student loans and hear from those who’ve been grappling with them. And we’ll hear from you: How have student loans affected your life? Would you be doing something different if you didn't have education debt?
How Does Student Loan Debt Shape Your Life?
A graduation cap with a red tassel sits on top of a layer of one hundred dollar bills. (iStock)
Guests:
Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, reporter covering economics of education, The Washington Post
Kristin McGuire, executive director, Young Invincibles
