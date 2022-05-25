KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Gelato Sales

Retail and food sales went up almost one percent for the month of April, but not every small business is feeling the increase. Checking in with a Los Angeles gelateria.see more
Forum

How Does Student Loan Debt Shape Your Life?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A graduation cap with a red tassel sits on top of a layer of one hundred dollar bills. (iStock)

President Biden is weighing proposals to cancel some student loan debt, which in the aggregate totals more than $1.7 trillion – a record high figure that outpaces the nation’s collective credit card debt.  We’ll talk about who’s most likely to shoulder student loans and hear from those who’ve been grappling with them. And we’ll hear from you: How have student loans affected your life? Would you be doing something different if you didn't have education debt?

Guests:

Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, reporter covering economics of education, The Washington Post

Kristin McGuire, executive director, Young Invincibles

