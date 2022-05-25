Reimaging the Future of Digital Public Spaces

For better or worse, Twitter is a crucial part of our public sphere now. That’s one reason that Elon Musk may end up buying the social media platform. The move is prompting experts and scholars to reconsider the future of digital communities. Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit have been criticized for overt censorship and for algorithms and guidelines that encourage the spread of misinformation. People in both camps have been asking: who should own and run these platforms and what should an online public sphere look like? We’ll talk about the future of digital communities in the social media landscape and we’ll want to hear from you. What do you want in an online commons?