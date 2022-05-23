How Digital Privacy Will Be At Risk in Post-Roe America

Close up of woman's hand using smartphone in the dark, against illuminated city light bokeh

Close up of woman's hand using smartphone in the dark, against illuminated city light bokeh (d3sign via Getty Images)

After the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked, some abortion advocates recommended that people delete apps that track menstrual cycles for fear that this information could be used against them in a post-Roe America. Given the draft opinion’s conclusions questioning the right to privacy, digital privacy experts warned that private search queries and health data could be weaponized — against everyone. With all the personal information our phones contain, we’ll talk about the implications of a post-Roe America for personal data, community surveillance and the constitutional right to privacy itself. And we want to hear from you: What are your questions about data and privacy post-Roe? What actions are you taking to protect your personal data?

Guests:

Farah Diaz-Tello , senior counsel & legal director, If/When/How; U.S. human rights attorney whose career is dedicated to the pursuit of reproductive justice.

Nicole Ozer , director of Technology and Civil Liberties, ACLU of California.