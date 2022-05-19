KQED is a proud member of
Seizing Yachts

Authorities have seized about a dozen super-yachts as the crackdown on Russian oligarchs continues. But seizing the boats might be easier, and cheaper, than actually keeping them.see more
Forum

UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter Answers Your COVID Questions

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A woman squeezing the sample liquid on a test strip while carrying out a Covid-19 rapid self test at home. (Tang Ming Tung via Getty Images)

California’s seven-day COVID positive test rate is at five percent, the California Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday — the highest rate since February. The news comes as COVID cases have more than tripled in the U.S. since April 1, owing in large part to the highly transmissible BA.2 omicron subvariant. With many pandemic mandates lifted but masking still “strongly recommended” in much of the state, we’ll hear how you’re thinking about COVID risk and discuss the latest on prevention and treatment with UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter.

Guests:

Dr. Bob Wachter, professor and chair of the department of medicine, University of California, San Francisco

