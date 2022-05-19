In a career spanning over two decades, five albums, numerous musical features in film and television and now a lifestyle brand, R&B singer-songwriter Goapele continues to make a mark in music with her soulful sound and introspective lyrics. Her iconic song “Closer,” which was first released independently in 2001, remains influential in R&B music today, inspiring artists like fellow Bay Area musician H.E.R. Raised in a social justice-driven household in Oakland, Goapele has been a voice for prison reform, HIV/AIDS awareness and other causes throughout her career. This week Goapele, who now resides in Los Angeles, returns to Oakland for a four-night stint at Yoshi’s from May 19 to 22. We’ll talk to Goapele about her upcoming shows, her childhood in the Bay, her music and more.
Goapele on Making Music and Coming Home to Oakland with New Live Show
Oakland native Goapele performs at Yoshi's this week from May 19 to 22, 2022. (Theo Rodrgiues)
Guests:
Goapele, singer and songwriter
