Cafe Ohlone Set To Reopen in June in Berkeley

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Next month, Berkeley’s Cafe Ohlone will reopen in a new space in the Hearst Museum of Anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley. The restaurant, which serves traditional dishes of the Bay Area’s original inhabitants, closed during the pandemic.  Cafe Ohlone’s owners say they hope to repair the fraught relationship the Ohlone people have with the Hearst Museum, which contains a large collection of Ohlone artifacts. We’ll talk about the next iteration of Cafe Ohlone and their goal of affirming Ohlone culture.

Guests:

Vincent Medina, East Bay Ohlone cultural leader and co-founder of Cafe Ohlone in Berkeley

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

