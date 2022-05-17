'Love on the Spectrum' Celebrates the Beauty – and Challenges – of Neurodiverse Dating

Dani Bowman (left) on a date on season 3 of "Love on the Spectrum."

Dating, for everyone, is full of tricky social conventions. How long should you wait to call someone after getting their number? Who should cover the dinner bill? And navigating some of these situations can be extra difficult for autistic people. Netflix’s new season of “Love on the Spectrum,” an American version of the original Australian docuseries, premieres on Wednesday and explores the unique hurdles – and joys – that autistic people face when entering the dating pool. We’ll talk about love, heartbreak, and how autism plays into the beautiful messiness of it all with some of the people who made the show possible.

Guests:

Cian O'Clery , director and co-creator, "Love on the Spectrum"

Jennifer Cook , cast member of "Love on the Spectrum" and author and autism advocate. Her books include "The Asperkids (Secret) Book of Social Rules" and "Autism in Heels: The Untold Story of a Female Life on the Spectrum."

Dani Bowman , cast member, "Love on the Spectrum." She is also the founder and chief creative officer of Danimation Entertainment, an animation company she started at age 14.