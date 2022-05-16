Barely a day after a gunman killed 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, another gunman at a church service for a Taiwanese congregation in Laguna Woods, California, killed one person and injured several others. “This should not be our new normal,” said Orange County representative Katie Porter. And yet, these incidents and their impacts feel all too familiar: Communities of color feeling unspeakable grief and terror. We’ll discuss the hate-filled ideology and so-called “replacement theory” being mentioned in the wake of the Buffalo massacre.
How Hateful Ideology Fuels Hate Crimes
Mourners gather near a Tops Grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 15. (USMAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Wajahat Ali, author, "Go Back to Where You Came From"; contributing guest writer, New York Times
Otis R. Taylor Jr., supervising senior editor of race and equity,KQED
Teresa Drenick, deputy director, Anti-Defamation League's Central Pacific Region
