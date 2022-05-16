KQED is a proud member of
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Forum Debuts Its New Theme Song

For about a quarter century, KQED Forum listeners have been getting dressed, brushing their teeth and driving to work to the sounds of “Peter Pan” by musician Mike Marshall. On Monday, they will have a new soundtrack. Each hour of the show is getting its own new theme song, composed by NPR’s Ramtin Arablouei. To mark the occasion, we’ll talk about what makes a great theme song, including the best TV themes through the decades. And we’ll open the phone lines to ask our listeners: What TV theme song do you never skip? see more
Forum

How Hateful Ideology Fuels Hate Crimes

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Mourners gather near a Tops Grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 15. (USMAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Barely a day after a gunman killed 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, another gunman at a church service for a Taiwanese congregation in Laguna Woods, California, killed one person and injured several others. “This should not be our new normal,” said Orange County representative Katie Porter. And yet, these incidents and their impacts feel all too familiar: Communities of color feeling unspeakable grief and terror. We’ll discuss the hate-filled ideology and so-called “replacement theory” being mentioned in the wake of the Buffalo massacre.

Guests:

Wajahat Ali, author, "Go Back to Where You Came From"; contributing guest writer, New York Times

Otis R. Taylor Jr., supervising senior editor of race and equity,KQED

Teresa Drenick, deputy director, Anti-Defamation League's Central Pacific Region

