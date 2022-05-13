KQED is a proud member of
Choreographer Alonzo King on 40 Years of LINES Ballet

April Dembosky
at 9:00 AM
"Any kind of comfort or satisfaction is poisonous to any kind of growth,” choreographer Alonzo King told Forum ten years ago on the 30th anniversary of his company LINES Ballet. “You want to expand your heart and expand your mind. And that wants to continue going until you leave the planet,” he said. Now, with his 40th anniversary ballet “Deep River” opening at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Friday, King joins Forum to talk about his expansive career and the process of making art in uncomfortable times.

Guests:

Alonzo King, choreographer, founder and artistic director, LINES Ballet

