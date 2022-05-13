Bay Area singer-songwriter Sean Hayes has been singing the blues for the last 30 years, but his music seems especially necessary these days. “Pain, suffering, worry meet pain again,” he sings on his newly released album “Be Like Water.” Hayes describes himself as a songwriter who “makes music to dance to or cry to, or maybe both at the same time.” He joins us in the studio to play live from his new album.
Dancing and Crying with Singer-Songwriter Sean Hayes
Petaluma-based blues musician Sean Hayes sings a song from his new album, 'Be Like Water.' (April Dembosky/KQED)
Guests:
Sean Hayes, singer, songwriter
