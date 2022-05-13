KQED is a proud member of
Rising Energy Bills

Data shows that electricity and gas bills have gone way up for millions of people in the country… But what does this mean for people in low-and middle-income households?see more
Forum

A.J. Jacobs on the Joy of Puzzling

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Author A.J. Jacobs poses for a portrait.  (Courtesy of the author )

Jigsaws, crosswords, Sudokus, cryptics and even scavenger hunts: A.J. Jacobs is convinced that puzzles of all kinds have made him a better person. In his new book, “The Puzzler,” Jacobs takesreaders along as he enters all manner of puzzle competitions, talks to puzzle makers and solvers and looks at the history of some of the most popular puzzles around. His book also has embeddedwithin it a specially crafted puzzle with a $10,000 prize for the first person to solve it. We’ll talk to Jacobs about why he thinks puzzles shift our worldviews, build community and make us better thinkers.

Guests:

A.J. Jacobs, author, "The Puzzler: One Man's Quest to Solve the Most Baffling Puzzles Ever, from Crosswords to Jigsaws to the Meaning of Life" - Jacobs's previous books include "Drop Dead
Healthy" and "The Year of Living Biblically."

