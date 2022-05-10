KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Craig McNamara Confronts His Father’s Legacy in ‘Because Our Fathers Lied’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Craig McNamara's new book is "Because Our Fathers Lied: A Memoir of Truth and Family, from Vietnam to Today." (Photo of Craig McNamara by Malika Lewis.)

Robert McNamara was president of the Ford Motor Company, head of the World Bank, U.S. Secretary of Defense and widely considered to be the architect of the Vietnam War. He was also a father. His son, Craig McNamara, depicts their strained, yet love-filled, relationship in his new book, “Because Our Fathers Lied,” which explores the wall that existed between them as a result of Craig’s deep opposition to the Vietnam War. We’ll talk with McNamara about what it means to carve out his own legacy and how he contends with his father’s actions today.

Guests:

Craig McNamara, cofounder of Sierra Orchards; founder of the Center for Land Based Learning. He is also an author - his new book is "Because Our Fathers Lied: A Memoir of Truth and Family, from Vietnam to Today."

