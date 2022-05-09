KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How to Make Sense of the Weird U.S. Economy

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Person Putting Coin In Piggy Bank At Table (Thana Prasongsin via Getty Images)

Various economic factors don’t seem to add up these days. Consumer spending is up year over year, but the country’s gross domestic product fell during the first quarter. Home values are higher than ever in many cities across, but 401k balances are taking a hit from stock market declines. Wages are finally inching up for some workers, but inflation is taking a bite out of purchasing power. Employers continue adding jobs, but worker participation in the workforce hasn’t bounced back. We dive into the contradictions in the economy and what it means for you.

Guests:

Jerry Nickelsburg, adjunct professor of economics, UCLA's Anderson School of Management; director and senior economist, UCLA Anderson Forecast.

Tara Sinclair, professor of economics and international affairs, George Washington University.

Abha Bhattarai, reporter covering the U.S. economy, The Washington Post.

Sonja Diaz, founding director of the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative, Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles.

