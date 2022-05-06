From Red Sauce to Cioppino: How Italian American Food Became Synonymous with America’s — and the Bay Area’s — Cuisine

The Italian food many Americans grew up with — often called “red sauce” cuisine — is influenced by Italian traditions, “but it is not Italian food,” writes Ian MacAllen, author of “Red Sauce: HowItalian Food Became American.” This distinction between Italian and Italian American food evolved from the story of Italian immigration to America — one where pizza and pasta ended up becomingsynonymous with American food itself. The Bay Area’s own wine, tomato sauce and clam cioppino stems from the legacies of the Italian American immigrants who brought their old-world tastes toCalifornia’s vineyards and tomato fields. We’ll talk about the legacy and culture of Italian Americans in the Bay Area today, from North Beach to Temescal’s Colombo Club to San Jose’s

Chiaramonte's Deli.