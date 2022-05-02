Survivors of Violent Felonies Challenge State’s Tough-on-Crime Policie

Since the 1990s, lawmakers and advocates have justified harsh anti-crime policies, like California’s Three Strikes Law, as a way to bring justice to the victims of violent crimes. But a new movementis emerging that centers crime survivors, especially women of color, who are often overlooked by a system that’s supposed to help them with services and support – and who don’t always agree withthe tough-on-crime agenda. We’ll talk about how the conversation about justice for crime survivors is shifting in California.