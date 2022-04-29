KQED is a proud member of
Forum

What it Means to be ‘Facing Life’ — After a Commuted Life Sentence

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Travielle Pope, who is featured in the series "Facing Life." (Brandon Tauszik)

“I basically went from living in a fishbowl, which is the prison yard, to swimming in a whole ocean.” That’s how Travielle Pope describes what it was like to reintegrate into a profoundly changed society after serving 26 years of a life sentence in a California prison. Pope is one of eight formerly incarcerated people KQED’s Pendarvis Harshaw and his co-producer Brandon Tauszik profile for their new multimedia project “Facing Life.” It explores the everyday challenges – from operating smartphones to finding jobs and shelter – the formerly incarcerated face. We’ll talk about the project and why Harshaw and Tauszik say it’s time to “prepare for a society where mass incarceration is no longer a thing—but mass integration is.”

Guests:

Travielle Pope, minister, God's Place Of Worship; featured in the series, "Facing Life"

Pendarvis "Pen" Harshaw, columnist, KQED Arts; host, KQED's "Rightnowish" podcast; writer, "Facing Life"

Brandon Tauszik, documentary photographer and filmmaker; photographer and filmmaker, "Facing Life"

