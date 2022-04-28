KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Youth Takeover: Asian American Youth Push Back on Asian Hate with Art and Activism

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Photos curtesy of Alysa Monteagudo and Ashlyn So )

For years, Asian Americans have largely been overlooked when it comes to representation in the media. This has begun to change some recently following the success of “Crazy Rich Asians.” There have been more box office hits centering Asian American characters and stories, like “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Turning Red” and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi.” Still, a recent survey found that, “Americans struggle to name prominent Asian Americans, despite several being in the news this year.” Some Asian American youth activists are recognizing the power of media images and art to influence change and using it to push back on Asian stereotypes and hate, as anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 339 percent in 2021.  In this student-produced segment, as part of KQED’s Youth Takeover week, we’ll talk with Asian American youth artists and activists about the importance of Asian representation in media and the arts.

Guests:

Ashlyn So, teen fashion designer and activist

Alysa Monteagudo, co-founder, so she CAN - media brand elevating minority girls and women

Catherine Hou, junior, Crystal Springs Uplands School; member, KQED's Youth Advisory Board

Sponsored