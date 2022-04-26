KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Stephanie's Story

Stephanie was a loving mother and wife who was sucked into a world of conspiracy theories. They ultimately cost her her life.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Stephanie's Story

Stephanie was a loving mother and wife who was sucked into a world of conspiracy theories. They ultimately cost her her life.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition Could Mean for Users and Employees

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

In this photo illustration, the official profile of Elon Musk on the social network Twitter. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Twitter has reached a deal to sell the company to tech mogul Elon Musk for about $44 billion, valuing the company at $54.20 a share. If the sale goes through, Musk vows to make changes to the platform, most notably loosening speech guidelines and making Twitter’s algorithms open source. In a statement on Monday, Musk said that “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” Musk’s acquisition of the platform poses many questions around free speech, and some experts have predicted that Musk’s proposed changes could make it easier for spam, misinformation, and illicit content to spread. We’ll talk about what Twitter could look like under Musk’s ownership and what it means for its users and employees.

Guests:

Bobby Allyn, technology reporter, NPR

Sponsored