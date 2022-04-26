KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Stephanie's Story

Stephanie was a loving mother and wife who was sucked into a world of conspiracy theories. They ultimately cost her her life.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Stephanie's Story

Stephanie was a loving mother and wife who was sucked into a world of conspiracy theories. They ultimately cost her her life.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Interfaith Ministers Walk the Streets of the Tenderloin Every Night, Listening

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Rev. Lyle Beckman of the San Francisco Night Ministry leads prayers at a 2014 memorial service for the members of San Francisco's unhoused population who passed away that year.  (James Tensuan/KQED)

The San Francisco Night Ministry has listened to those who want to talk every night since 1964. Night Ministers walk the streets of the Tenderloin offering an ear to anyone who wants to talk, and trained volunteers operate their phone lines until 4 in the morning. It’s gone on for more than 20,800 nights in a row and counting. The interfaith organization provides spiritual care for all, holding services for many faiths outdoors to increase accessibility. In its own words, “We do not judge or convert. We meet people where they are and offer loving presence.” We’ll hear about the Night Ministry’s work, the support that they hear folks need and what it means to truly listen.

Guests:

Trent Thornley, executive director, San Francisco Night Ministry

Johnny Leggett, director of Night Ministry services, San Francisco Night Ministry

Sponsored