What Does A Protracted Conflict in Ukraine Mean for the Region and the World?

Unexploded ordnance lies on a roadside on April 22, 2022 in Andrivka, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have collected but not yet disposed of the explosive shells, after battling Russian forces for control of the village in March.

Unexploded ordnance lies on a roadside on April 22, 2022 in Andrivka, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have collected but not yet disposed of the explosive shells, after battling Russian forces for control of the village in March. (John Moore/Getty)

Following a visit with president Volodymir Zelensky in Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd declared that Russia’s military capability should be targeted so "it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine." The Biden Administration announced that it would bring back diplomats to Ukraine and also provide the embattled country with $322 million in military aid. Meanwhile, Russia renewed its ferocious attack, bombing two train depots in central Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials acknowledged that 42 villages had fallen into Russian control. As peace talks have stalled and the grim brutality of the Russian invasion wears on, thousands are dead and once-thriving cities like Mariupol have been completely destroyed. With no clear end in sight, we talk about what a protracted conflict in Ukraine means for the region and the world.

Guests:

James Marson , European Security Correspondent, Wall Street Journal. Marson is currently reporting from Ukraine and has been covering the country for the last 15 years.



Michael Kimmage , professor and history department chair, Catholic University of America; author of "The Abandonment of the West: The History of an Idea in American Foreign Policy."