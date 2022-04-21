KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Is it Time to End Legacy Admissions?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: A view of people visiting the University of Southern California on March 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  ((Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

“If we don’t want to live in a nepotistic society, we have to stop practicing nepotism,” Brookings Institution senior fellow Richard V. Reeves writes in a recent Atlantic piece titled, “Why the U.S. Needs to End Legacy Admissions.” Legacy admissions — when preference is given to college applicants who are related to an alum — is facing heightened scrutiny in the U.S. Some schools are abandoning the practice, and some state and federal lawmakers are seeking to curtail it. In California, a 2019 law requires four-year colleges that consider legacy status in admissions – such as Stanford and the University of Southern California – to disclose their practices. We’ll take a look at the nationwide pressures mounting against legacy admissions and hear your views.

Guests:

Richard Reeves, senior fellow, Brookings Institution - where he directs the Future of the Middle Class Initiative

Scott Jaschik, editor, Inside Higher Ed - a news website covering higher education

