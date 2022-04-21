KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Film "American Justice on Trial" Traces Legacy of Black Panther Huey Newton's Murder Trial

Alexis Madrigal
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Black Panther chief, Huey Newton (right) is escorted by his bodyguard, Robert Bay (left) as they arrive at court for Newton's third manslaughter trial. Newton's attorney, Charles Garry demanded that the judge be disqualified because he is prejudiced. Newton also charged that all 25 judges in Alameda County should be disqualified because a local organization has been putting pressure on the courts against lenient sentences. The question of whether a new judge should be named must be decided before the trial could start. (Bettmann / Contributor)

In the fall of 1967 Huey Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther party, was charged with shooting and killing a police officer on the streets of West Oakland. The trial that followed came to revolutionize the jury selection process in criminal proceedings and put the then relatively unknown Panther Party into the national spotlight. The film “American Justice on Trial” premiering Friday at the SF Film Festival examines the trial and its consequences. Forum talks with the film's producer as well as Huey Newton’s brother, Melvin, and David Harper, jury foreman during the historic trial which changed his life, and the lives of many others.

Guests:

Lise Perlman, co-producer, film “American Justice on Trial”; retired judge; author, “American Justice on Trial” and “The Sky is the Limit: People V. Newton the Real Trial of the 20th Century?”

Melvin Newton, Huey Newton's brother; former minister of finance, Black Panther Party; professor emeritus in Ethnic Studies, Merritt College in Oakland

David Harper, jury foreman, 1968 Huey Newton murder trial

Sponsored