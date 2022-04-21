Film "American Justice on Trial" Traces Legacy of Black Panther Huey Newton's Murder Trial

Black Panther chief, Huey Newton (right) is escorted by his bodyguard, Robert Bay (left) as they arrive at court for Newton's third manslaughter trial. Newton's attorney, Charles Garry demanded that the judge be disqualified because he is prejudiced. Newton also charged that all 25 judges in Alameda County should be disqualified because a local organization has been putting pressure on the courts against lenient sentences. The question of whether a new judge should be named must be decided before the trial could start.

Black Panther chief, Huey Newton (right) is escorted by his bodyguard, Robert Bay (left) as they arrive at court for Newton's third manslaughter trial. Newton's attorney, Charles Garry demanded that the judge be disqualified because he is prejudiced. Newton also charged that all 25 judges in Alameda County should be disqualified because a local organization has been putting pressure on the courts against lenient sentences. The question of whether a new judge should be named must be decided before the trial could start. (Bettmann / Contributor)

In the fall of 1967 Huey Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther party, was charged with shooting and killing a police officer on the streets of West Oakland. The trial that followed came to revolutionize the jury selection process in criminal proceedings and put the then relatively unknown Panther Party into the national spotlight. The film “American Justice on Trial” premiering Friday at the SF Film Festival examines the trial and its consequences. Forum talks with the film's producer as well as Huey Newton’s brother, Melvin, and David Harper, jury foreman during the historic trial which changed his life, and the lives of many others.

Guests:

Lise Perlman , co-producer, film “American Justice on Trial”; retired judge; author, “American Justice on Trial” and “The Sky is the Limit: People V. Newton the Real Trial of the 20th Century?”

Melvin Newton , Huey Newton's brother; former minister of finance, Black Panther Party; professor emeritus in Ethnic Studies, Merritt College in Oakland

David Harper , jury foreman, 1968 Huey Newton murder trial