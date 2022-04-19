KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Haider Warraich Mines the Nature of Pain in 'The Song of Our Scars'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Haider Warraich's new book is "The Song of Our Scars." (Cover photo courtesy of Harvard Book Store. Photo of Haider Warraich by Rabail Baig. )

Pain is a "hallmark of consciousness among all beings," writes physician Haider Warraich in his new book "The Song of Our Scars." Pain, he explains, is also gendered, racial and above all so personal that it's the one thing truly our own. Like an estimated 1.5 billion people worldwide, Warraich himself lives with chronic pain, brought on by a devastating back injury. We'll talk to Warraich about the biology of pain and how we experience what he calls our most complicated sensation.

Guests:

Haider Warraich, author, "The Song of Our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain." He's also a physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the VA Boston Healthcare System and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.

Sponsored