The Songs That Make California’s Soundtrack

California living has inspired songwriters across generations and genres – from Otis Redding “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay” to pop star Katy Perry saluting “California Gurls” to hip hop artists Dr. Dre and Tupac proclaiming “California Love.” The Golden State has also inspired many a playlist, including the “California Playlist” currently being crowd-sourced by The New York Times California Today newsletter. We’ll talk about and play some of the songs that make up the soundtrack of California and hear what songs capture the essence of California for you.