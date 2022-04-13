After acquiring a nine percent stake in Twitter through a series of stock purchases this year, multi-billionaire libertarian entrepreneur Elon Musk is now the social media giant's largest shareholder. That's raising questions about how the controversial Tesla and SpaceX founder and self-described "free speech absolutist" could shape the platform. We'll take up the issues.
How Could Elon Musk, Twitter's New Largest Shareholder, Influence the Platform?
In this photo illustration, the official profile of Elon Musk on the social network Twitter. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Guests:
Sarah Frier, tech reporter, Bloomberg; author, "No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram"
