Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pm Marketplace

Change Through Trade

Germany is heavily dependent on Russia’s energy supplies. But is this dependency based on economics, or a belief that trade could alter Russia’s authoritarianism? A look at the state of Germany’s “change through trade” in the wake of the war in Ukraine.see more
Marketplace
Forum

How Could Elon Musk, Twitter's New Largest Shareholder, Influence the Platform?

Mina Kim
10:40 AM
In this photo illustration, the official profile of Elon Musk on the social network Twitter. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

After acquiring a nine percent stake in Twitter through a series of stock purchases this year, multi-billionaire libertarian entrepreneur Elon Musk is now the social media giant's largest shareholder. That's raising questions about how the controversial Tesla and SpaceX founder and self-described "free speech absolutist" could shape the platform. We'll take up the issues.

Guests:

Sarah Frier, tech reporter, Bloomberg; author, "No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram"

