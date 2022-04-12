In 2019 a PG&E volt transmission line failed, starting the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, and two years later, PG&E power lines sparked what became the Dixie Fire, the largest wildfire in California’s history. On Monday, the utility company reached a settlement of $55 million which allows it to escape criminal liability stemming from those fires. We’ll talk with Marketplace reporter Lily Jamali about the settlement and where the money will go.
PG&E Agrees to Pay $55 Million to Settle Criminal Cases Related to Kincade, Dixie Fires
A pedestrian walks by a Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) electrical substation on January 26, 2022 in Petaluma, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Lily Jamali, senior reporter, Marketplace
