The California Report Magazine
The California Report Magazine

Hidden Gems: Lady Chicken and Rice, Goshen

Goshen is just off Highway 99, halfway between Fresno and Bakersfield, and it’s mostly known for its ethanol plant. But among the warehouses and farm supply stores, there’s a jewel of a deep-fried Lao chicken food truck whose popularity goes well beyond this tiny community. Alice Daniel of KVPR takes us to “Lady Chicken and Rice.”see more
Forum

California Activists Begin to Prepare for a Post-Roe World

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Los Angeles, on October 2, 2021.  (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

“A post-Roe world will not resemble a pre-Roe world,” writes Jessica Bruder in her recent Atlantic piece on how underground networks of abortion activists are deploying medical and educationaltactics to prepare for what they say will be the Supreme Court’s all but certain decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A number of states have already approved highly restrictive abortion laws, includingmost recently Oklahoma, which last week moved to ban all abortions except to save the life of the mother. Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom has declared California a “reproductive freedom state,” andadvocates have created the California Future of Abortion Council to protect and expand access to reproductive health care. We’ll hear from Bruder and activists about how they’re preparing for a post-Roe world and the role California will play.

Guests:

Jessica Bruder, author of the recent Atlantic piece, “A Covert Network Of Activists Is Preparing For The End Of Roe"; author, “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century"

Jessica Pinckney, executive director, ACCESS Reproductive Justice

Catherine Sweeney, health reporter, StateImpact Oklahoma

