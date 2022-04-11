California Activists Begin to Prepare for a Post-Roe World

“A post-Roe world will not resemble a pre-Roe world,” writes Jessica Bruder in her recent Atlantic piece on how underground networks of abortion activists are deploying medical and educationaltactics to prepare for what they say will be the Supreme Court’s all but certain decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A number of states have already approved highly restrictive abortion laws, includingmost recently Oklahoma, which last week moved to ban all abortions except to save the life of the mother. Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom has declared California a “reproductive freedom state,” andadvocates have created the California Future of Abortion Council to protect and expand access to reproductive health care. We’ll hear from Bruder and activists about how they’re preparing for a post-Roe world and the role California will play.

