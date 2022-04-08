KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

Lara Bazelon on Why Having a Career is Good for Your Kids

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
(Courtesy)

"The Work-Life Balance and the Selfless Mother are false gods." That's according to law professor and social and racial justice advocate Lara Bazelon, who says that more women need to stop feeling guilty about their professional ambitions and recognize that having a career is not at odds with being a good mother. In fact, women who prioritize their careers can model valuable lessons for their children, including independence and resilience. We'll talk to Bazelon about her new book "Ambitious Like a Mother."

Guests:

Lara Bazelon, professor, University of San Francisco School of Law; author, "Ambitious Like A Mother: Why Prioritizing Your Career is Good for Your Kids"

