Lara Bazelon on Why Having a Career is Good for Your Kids

"The Work-Life Balance and the Selfless Mother are false gods." That's according to law professor and social and racial justice advocate Lara Bazelon, who says that more women need to stop feeling guilty about their professional ambitions and recognize that having a career is not at odds with being a good mother. In fact, women who prioritize their careers can model valuable lessons for their children, including independence and resilience. We'll talk to Bazelon about her new book "Ambitious Like a Mother."