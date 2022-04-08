KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

KQED Music Series ‘Pass the Aux’ Turns Up the Volume on New Bay Area Music

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Portrait of Kadhja Bonet. (Photo: Carlos Gonzalez; illustration: Kelly Heigert)

Last year, KQED's Arts & Culture team launched the music series "Pass the Aux" to spotlight new music by Bay Area artists. Highlights from the series this year have included the elegant vocals of Kadhja Bonet on her song "Dear Gina," the dembow and salsa rhythms of La Dona's "Pena con Pan" and the gentle meditations on love and grief in The Seshen's "This Time Around," among others. KQED Arts columnist and podcast host Pendarvis Harshaw joins us to showcase those tracks and more of the team's favorite early 2022 releases.

Guests:

Pendarvis "Pen" Harshaw, columnist, KQED Arts - host, KQED's "Rightnowish" podcast.

Sponsored