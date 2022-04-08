KQED Music Series ‘Pass the Aux’ Turns Up the Volume on New Bay Area Music

Last year, KQED's Arts & Culture team launched the music series "Pass the Aux" to spotlight new music by Bay Area artists. Highlights from the series this year have included the elegant vocals of Kadhja Bonet on her song "Dear Gina," the dembow and salsa rhythms of La Dona's "Pena con Pan" and the gentle meditations on love and grief in The Seshen's "This Time Around," among others. KQED Arts columnist and podcast host Pendarvis Harshaw joins us to showcase those tracks and more of the team's favorite early 2022 releases.