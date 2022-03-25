The Seshen Embraces the Changing Nature of Love in Two New Tracks

“I felt like even though we needed to heal and mourn in our own ways separately, we could connect musically through this song,” Ehara wrote in a statement about the track. “I knew that this was a song that resonated with each of us. Even through the challenges we were facing, we’d always shared a deep musical connection. I think in starting the [Jessica Pratt] cover, I was hoping to reconnect to that musical bond that brought us together years ago.”

“This Time Around” is a quiet contemplation that foregrounds St. Juste’s delicate voice over piano and strings. While Pratt’s original is lo-fi and acoustic, with a mix that conjures the fuzziness of a dusty record player, The Seshen’s take lends it a more full-bodied sheen that brings out its sparse beauty in a different way.

“Beyond Me,” released in February, is more propulsive and high-energy, although still introspective. St. Juste wrote the lyrics about tuning into her inner world through the meditation practice she developed during the pandemic. “What I find / when I arrive / The parts of me / I tried to hide,” she sings.





The Seshen will release three more songs from their forthcoming LP, one per month, via Bandcamp and streaming platforms.