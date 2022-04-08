‘Rebel Girls’ Series Celebrates the Unsung Women Who Made Bay Area History

Of the 87 officially recognized statues on public display in San Francisco, only two are of women. When KQED’s Rae Alexandra learned that disappointing fact, she set out to highlight the unsungwomen who helped shape Bay Area history with her series “Rebel Girls.” From a formerly enslaved cook who became a celebrity chef to a pistol-packing Gold Rush gambler who beat men at theirown game, “Rebel Girls” stories remind us how diverse and rich women’s contributions to the Bay Area have been across centuries. Alexandra joins us to highlight some of the amazing women she’s featured in the series.