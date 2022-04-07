KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Trump Advisor John Eastman Turns Over Emails Urging January 6 Revolt

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
John Eastman, the University of Colorado Boulders visiting scholar of conservative thought and policy, speaks about his plans to sue the university at a news conference outside of CU Boulder on Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Trump lawyer John Eastman turned over 101 emails on Wednesday to the House select committee investigating the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, in response to an order by California federal judge David Carter who said the communications “clearly advanced the plan to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.” Judge Carter's ruling last week came as the Justice Department widens its investigation into those who may have financed and planned the attacks designed to interfere with Congress's certification of the 2020 election. We'll talk about the latest developments.

Guests:

Andrew Prokop, senior politics reporter, Vox

