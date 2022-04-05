COVID-19 Leveling Off in California as Some Northeastern States See New Surges

California on Friday dropped its requirement that those attending indoor events with more than 1000 people show proof of vaccination or a negative test, the latest manifestation of the state's decision to manage COVID-19 as an endemic virus as cases and deaths level off statewide. But public health officials are watching the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.2, which has caused surges in parts of Europe and Asia and, recently, in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts. We’ll take stock of how California is faring in this stage, and we’ll also look at recent studies on the longer term cognitive and cardiovascular impacts of coronavirus infection.