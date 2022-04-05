KQED is a proud member of
Forum

COVID-19 Leveling Off in California as Some Northeastern States See New Surges

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Ellume COVID-19 home tests are seen at a CVS in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C., where senior citizens received free tests that are covered by Medicare on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

California on Friday dropped its requirement that those attending indoor events with more than 1000 people show proof of vaccination or a negative test, the latest manifestation of the state's decision to manage COVID-19 as an endemic virus as cases and deaths level off statewide. But public health officials are watching the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.2, which has caused surges in parts of Europe and Asia and, recently, in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts. We’ll take stock of how California is faring in this stage, and we’ll also look at recent studies on the longer term cognitive and cardiovascular impacts of coronavirus infection.

Guests:

Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine and executive vice president, Scripps Research Institute; founder and director, Scripps Research Translational Institute

