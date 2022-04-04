6 Killed, 12 Wounded in Sacramento’s Downtown; Californians React to Latest Mass Shooting

Youth leaders and activists in Sacramento are working to support their communities today, a day after the 2 a.m. shooting in Sacramento that left 6 dead and at least 12 wounded. Videos on social media, eyewitness accounts, and police statements indicate the shooting occurred at 10th and K streets, roughly two blocks northwest of the state Capitol, as club and bar attendees were leaving for the night. Political leaders immediately responded with calls for stronger gun controls in the state. “Thoughts and prayers aren’t nearly enough,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said on Sunday. “We must do more as a city, as a state, and as a nation. This senseless epidemic of gun violence must be addressed. How many unending tragedies does it take before we begin to cure the sickness in this country? Let us be honest, this is a sickness.”