Youth leaders and activists in Sacramento are working to support their communities today, a day after the 2 a.m. shooting in Sacramento that left 6 dead and at least 12 wounded. Videos on social media, eyewitness accounts, and police statements indicate the shooting occurred at 10th and K streets, roughly two blocks northwest of the state Capitol, as club and bar attendees were leaving for the night. Political leaders immediately responded with calls for stronger gun controls in the state. “Thoughts and prayers aren’t nearly enough,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said on Sunday. “We must do more as a city, as a state, and as a nation. This senseless epidemic of gun violence must be addressed. How many unending tragedies does it take before we begin to cure the sickness in this country? Let us be honest, this is a sickness.”
6 Killed, 12 Wounded in Sacramento’s Downtown; Californians React to Latest Mass Shooting
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 3: A group of women console each other at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The family was grieving for a victim that died in the shooting named Sergio Harris, of Sacramento. Six people are dead and 12 others are injured after a shooting broke out early Sunday morning. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said there were no suspects in custody yet. The shooting happened in the vicinity of the 1000 block of K Street in downtown Sacramento. (Photo by Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images)
Guests:
Darrell Steinberg, mayor, Sacramento
Saul Gonzalez, host and correspondent, The California Report
Berry Accius, civil rights activist and founder, Voice of the Youth - A Sacramento-based community group.
