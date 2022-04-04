House January 6 Investigation Continues Apace as DOJ Expands Focus to Attacks Funders and Planners

This past week was eventful for the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It voted unanimously to refer criminal contempt charges to the House floor against former Trump advisors Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro and heard testimony from former President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. A federal judge in California also this week ruled that

Trump “more likely than not” committed a crime in attempting to overturn the 2020 election and ordered his advisor John Eastman to turn over a cache of emails to the select committee. Meanwhile, with the urging of the committee, the Justice Department has begun to issue subpoenas for information about the financing and planning of the insurrection. We’ll talk to Los Angeles Congressman Adam Schiff about what’s next.