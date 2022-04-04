Are the Sweeping and Unprecedented Sanctions Against Russia Working?

Protesters draped in Ukrainian flags walk past the Reichstag, seat of Germany's parliament, after they said they delivered a letter intended for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the nearby Chancellery to demand enhanced sanctions against Russia on March 29, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Germany has so far supported a range of sanctions against Russia to punish it over its military invasion of Ukraine, though Germany has so far refrained from cutting off Russian energy imports, on which Germany is heavily dependent. The protesters said they were part of the Euromaidan Warszawa activists group and had come from Warsaw for the day to Berlin.

Protesters draped in Ukrainian flags walk past the Reichstag, seat of Germany's parliament, after they said they delivered a letter intended for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the nearby Chancellery to demand enhanced sanctions against Russia on March 29, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Germany has so far supported a range of sanctions against Russia to punish it over its military invasion of Ukraine, though Germany has so far refrained from cutting off Russian energy imports, on which Germany is heavily dependent. The protesters said they were part of the Euromaidan Warszawa activists group and had come from Warsaw for the day to Berlin. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

In response to the war in Ukraine, the United States and its allies have implemented sweeping and unprecedented set sanctions against Russia, rendering the nation a pariah state. Flight space has been closed. Export of goods that could be used for military purposes have been banned. Some countries have stopped importing Russian oil. The yachts and private planes of oligarchs have been seized. Transactions with the Russian Central Bank are now barred and both government and individual bank accounts have been frozen. But are these sanctions working to stop the war? Will they lead to the toppling of Russian President Vladimir Putin? We’ll talk about sanctions and how they work with a panel of experts.

Guests:

Juan Zarate , Global co-managing partner and chief strategy officer, K2 Integrity - Zarate served as the deputy assistant to the president and the deputy national security adviser during the Bush administration.

Justyna Gudzowska , director of Illicit Finance Policy, The Sentry, an investigative and policy organization focuses on disabling multinational predatory financial networks. Gudzowska served as an expert to the UN team monitoring sanctions on ISIS and the Taliban and served in the Obama Administration working on sanctions. She recently co-authored the piece "Can Sanctions Be Smart?" in Foreign Affairs magazine.

Ian Talley , Illicit Finance reporter, Wall Street Journal.