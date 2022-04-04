Soo Hugh’s Adaption of ‘Pachinko’ Is A Story of Generations in Conversation

In the new Apple TV+ series “Pachinko,” adapted from the bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee, every generation is in dialogue, either indirectly or directly, with the ones that come before and after it. That’s according to Soo Hugh, the series’ creator, showrunner and writer. “Pachinko,” a sweeping multi-generational family drama, features the story of Sunja, played by Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn, an impoverished young woman who suffers through the 20th century Japanese occupation of Korea, and later with her family faces of life of hardship and discrimination in Japan. We’ll talk to Hugh about the creative challenges of adapting a beloved novel and what it’s like to create spaces for the telling of diverse stories.