KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘White Lies’

Writer and journalist A.J. Baime tells the story of a mixed-race investigator who travelled the Deep South posing as a white man, investigating lynchings. Walter White became a powerful leader of the NAACP, building its legal and political power. Baime’s new book is called “White Lies: The Double Life of Walter F. White and America’s Darkest Secret.” His other books include “The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months that Changed the World” (2017), “The Arsenal of Democracy: FDR, Detroit, and an Epic Quest to Arm an America at War” (2014) and “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans” (2009). see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘White Lies’

Writer and journalist A.J. Baime tells the story of a mixed-race investigator who travelled the Deep South posing as a white man, investigating lynchings. Walter White became a powerful leader of the NAACP, building its legal and political power. Baime’s new book is called “White Lies: The Double Life of Walter F. White and America’s Darkest Secret.” His other books include “The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months that Changed the World” (2017), “The Arsenal of Democracy: FDR, Detroit, and an Epic Quest to Arm an America at War” (2014) and “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans” (2009). see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Ben Franklin is a Guide for America Today, Ken Burns Argues

Rachael Myrow
at 10:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Ken Burns visits SiriusXM Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Steven Ferdman via Getty Images)

Benjamin Franklin is “the most amazing American of the 18th century,” according to documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. Burns’ latest documentary on Franklin premieres on PBS next week, and it looks at the ways in which the 18th century reluctant revolutionary operated within a political climate not dissimilar from our own.To Burns, Franklin’s political thinking could help inform modern questions about American identity, partisan divides, international diplomacy and even vaccines. Burns joins us to talk about Franklin's flaws, contradictions and contributions.

Guests:

Ken Burns, Award-winning filmmaker and historian. His latest documentary is "Benjamin Franklin," which is airing April 4 and 5 on PBS. His many other films include "The Civil War" and "The National Parks: America's Best Idea"

Sponsored