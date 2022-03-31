KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘White Lies’

Writer and journalist A.J. Baime tells the story of a mixed-race investigator who travelled the Deep South posing as a white man, investigating lynchings. Walter White became a powerful leader of the NAACP, building its legal and political power. Baime’s new book is called “White Lies: The Double Life of Walter F. White and America’s Darkest Secret.” His other books include “The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months that Changed the World” (2017), “The Arsenal of Democracy: FDR, Detroit, and an Epic Quest to Arm an America at War” (2014) and “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans” (2009). see more
Forum

Environment Reporter Oliver Milman on Our World’s ‘Insect Crisis’

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
 (Lyndal Stewart)

Three out of four of the planet’s known animal species are insects, and their populations are crashing as a result of climate change, habitat loss, pesticides and pollution. And the ecosystem-wide effects of all of these losses could be deadly for humanity: globally, one-third of our food is pollinated by bees, flies, butterflies, moths and beetles. We’ll talk with Oliver Milman about his new book, “The Insect Crisis” — and how we can protect what he calls “the miniature empires that hold life aloft on our raucous, plastic-strewn, beautiful planet.”

Guests:

Oliver Milman, environment reporter, Guardian U.S.; author, "The Insect Crisis"

