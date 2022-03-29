KQED is a proud member of
Gonzo the Great on the Creativity and Collaboration Behind Jim Henson's Muppets

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Jim Henson and his iconic creation Kermit the Frog, in front of a mural by Coulter Watt. (Courtesy The Jim Henson Company/Museum of the Moving Image. Photo: John E. Barrett.)

In the early 1970s, Dave Goelz was an industrial designer working for Hewlett-Packard by day and obsessing over the puppets on Sesame Street in his spare time. Fifty years later, Goelz still has the dream job he left Silicon Valley to pursue. He’s the Muppet performer bringing life to Gonzo, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Waldolf, Zoot and others. We’ll talk about the creative alchemy of Jim Henson’s Muppet universe with Goelz as well as Henson’s biographer and the curator of Imagination Unlimited, an exhibit about Henson which opens this week at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco.

Guests:

Dave Goelz, puppeteer, The Muppet Show

Brian Jay Jones, author, "Jim Henson: The Biography"

Heidi Rabben, senior curator, Contemporary Jewish Museum

