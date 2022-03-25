KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Price Rollercoaster

Oil prices have been a rollercoaster over the past few weeks. But those price swings affect more than just the gas pump. A look at how the plastics industry is dealing with the costs.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Price Rollercoaster

Oil prices have been a rollercoaster over the past few weeks. But those price swings affect more than just the gas pump. A look at how the plastics industry is dealing with the costs.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Dave Iverson on Why He Became a Caregiver… and What He Learned

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Courtesy of Dave Iverson)

Journalist Dave Iverson says that there were a lot of things he didn’t know when he made the decision to move in with his 95-year old mother Adelaide in 2004 to take care of her. “I didn’t know that I would be tested in ways I’d never imagined,” he writes in his new memoir, “or rewarded in ways I’d never dreamed.” He also had no idea that Adelaide would live nearly 10 years more, before passing away at age 105. Iverson, a former host of KQED Forum, joins us to talk about the burdens and benefits of caring for a loved one, how America is failing its caregivers, and his new book "Winter Stars: An elderly mother, an aging son, and life’s final journey".

Guests:

Dave Iverson, writer; filmmaker; journalist; former host, KQED Forum; author, "Winter Stars: An Elderly Mother, an Aging Son and Life's Final Journey"

Sponsored