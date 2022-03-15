KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Resettling Refugees

Two million Ukrainians have fled the country… And some may end up resettling in the U.S. A look at what it takes to help refugees resettle.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Russia Threatens Western Companies with Seizures and Arrests

Marisa Lagos
at 10:40 AM
According to a new Wall Street Journal report, the Russian government has threatened that it will seize assets of companies that withdraw from Russia and also arrest corporate leaders who criticize the government. Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Proctor & Gamble, IBM and Kentucky Fried Chicken are among the corporations that have been warned. This move by the government comes after a spate of Western companies announced that they will be rolling back their Russian business or cutting off ties with Russia altogether. We’ll talk about what this means for the future of Western businesses in Russia.

Guests:

Emily Glazer, reporter, The Wall Street Journal

