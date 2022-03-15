Peace Talks Stall and Russian Attacks on Ukraine Cities Continue Unabated

A railway employee directs people who have fled war-torn Ukraine and crossed the nearby border to board a carriage on a train for western Poland on March 14, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland.

A railway employee directs people who have fled war-torn Ukraine and crossed the nearby border to board a carriage on a train for western Poland on March 14, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine faltered on Monday while Russia’s devastating attacks on cities in Ukraine continued to intensify. Meanwhile, amid a widening humanitarian crisis that’s forced more than two million Ukrainians to flee, President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to press for more military equipment from NATO member states and will appeal to U.S. lawmakers in a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. As the invasion enters its third week, we take stock of the war’s devastating impact and the further actions the U.S. and its allies may take.

Guests:

Stephen Biddle , professor of political science and international affairs, Columbia University; adjunct senior fellow for defense policy, Council on Foreign Relations; author of the recent Foreign Affairs article, "Arming Ukraine Is Worth the Risk"

Rose Gottemoeller , Steven C. Házy Lecturer at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Center for International Security and Cooperation, Stanford University; former Deputy Secretary General, NATO (2016-2019); former Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security; U.S. Department of State (Obama Administration)