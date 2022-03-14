President Biden joined a retreat with House Democrats in Philadelphia on Friday to strategize about the party's priorities ahead of what many political watchers say could be a bruising midterm election cycle for them. We'll preview some key races and look at Georgia's transition to a battleground state during the 2020 election campaign.
Watchful Congressional Democrats Look Ahead to Midterms
President Joe Biden greets Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., before Biden addressed the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pa., on Friday, March 11, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Guests:
Melanie Mason, national political correspondent, Los Angeles Times
Annie Karni, congressional correspondent, New York Times
Greg Bluestein, politics reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His forthcoming book is "FLIPPED: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power."
Sponsored